1,600 tech startups, 12 unicorns added in 2020: Nasscom

India sees addition of 1,600 tech startups, 12 unicorns in 2020, says Nasscom

During the year, over 1,600 tech start-ups and a record number of 12 additional unicorns were added, the highest ever in a single calendar year

Mahesh Kulkarni
Mahesh Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 07 2021, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 21:19 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

The technology startup eco-system has continued to witness a steady growth during 2020 on the back of rapid digitalisation and tech adoption in the country, a Nasscom-Zinnov report said.

During the year, over 1,600 tech start-ups and a record number of 12 additional unicorns were added, the highest ever in a single calendar year. Potential unicorn pipeline stays strong with 1.5x growth since 2019. The Indian tech start-up base is witnessing a steady growth of 8-10% year-on-year, the report said on Thursday.

"Covid-19 has accelerated digital adoption and the shift to online in the country. This has created new opportunities for tech start-ups that are capitalising on this opportunity with rapid digital acceleration and a shift to SaaS-based solutions. Deep-tech is also getting deep-rooted into start-ups' DNA with 19% of tech startups leveraging deep-tech solutions to build product competencies for market expansion," Nasscom said in its annual report titled "Indian Tech Start-up Ecosystem - On the march to trillion-dollar digital economy". The report is prepared jointly with Zinnov, a global management and strategy consulting firm.

Nasscom defines a tech start-ups ecosystem as active technology product or platform companies incepted in the last five years. This has led to a significant momentum in the deep-tech space with increased interest from venture capital firms (VCs) and funding agencies to invest in deep-tech startups. About 14% of total investments in 2020 were in deep-tech start-ups, up from 11% in 2019. Further, 87% of all deep-tech investments were in AI/ML startups in 2020.

The report revealed that despite a lower number of total start-up deals in 2020, seed-stage investments are recovering at a good pace as investor activity at lower ticket sizes has increased. Seed-stage funding in 2020 recovered to more than 90% of 2019 levels. Early and Late-stage investments are also recovering steadily.

Sectors with Covid-19 tailwinds such as EdTech, BFSI, AgriTech, Gaming, etc., are witnessing a steady increase in first time funding, up from 29% in 2019 to 42% in 2020, garnering a 14% growth in absolute numbers.

In 2020, Indian tech start-ups not only managed to stay afloat amidst uncertainties and rapid experimentations, but also strategically strengthened their playbook by converting the crisis into opportunity. As a result, Indian enterprises’ Digital Maturity has jumped to 55% in 2020 from 34% in 2018, the report added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

startups
Finance
NASSCOM
Economic Growth

What's Brewing

Five things to expect from 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser

Five things to expect from 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser

Beijing records coldest morning in 55 years

Beijing records coldest morning in 55 years

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

 