India shares end higher as US-China trade hopes rise

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday tracking global equity markets, as upbeat comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington and Beijing were in the final throes of an initial trade deal stoked risk appetite.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 0.5% at 12,100.70, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index was also 0.5% higher at 41,020.60.

The biggest gainers in the Nifty 50 index were Yes Bank Ltd, up 8.08%, UltraTech Cement Ltd higher by 2.96% and State Bank of India gaining 2.4%.

Auto stocks led gains in the Nifty index as their main sub-index rose by 1.30%. Shares of Tata Motors advanced 4.22%, while Maruti Suzuki climbed 2.40%.

The biggest laggards in the NSE index were Bharti Infratel Ltd, Cipla Ltd, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Bharti Infratel fell 3.16%, Cipla Ltd was down 2.02%, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd lost 2.02%.