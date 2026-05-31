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India should build capabilities in design & advanced packaging: NITI Aayog

Interestingly, the global semiconductor landscape is entering a transformative phase, and that includes fundamentally different types of chips.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 20:15 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 20:15 IST
Business NewssemiconductorNiti AyogPackaging

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