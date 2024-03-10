India signs trade agreement with EFTA: All you need to know

India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), a group consisting of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, signed a free trade agreement on Sunday, March 10. This agreement aims to encourage investments and enhance trade in goods and services between the two parties.

This is India's fourth such agreement since 2014. The previous agreements were signed with Mauritius, the UAE, and Australia. EFTA, though not part of the European Union (EU), is an organization that promotes free trade among its member countries.

The deal involves EFTA countries committing to invest $100 billion in India over the next 15 years. The agreement, officially dubbed Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), covers various aspects such as trade in goods, rules of origin, intellectual property rights, services, investment promotion, government procurement, technical trade barriers, and trade facilitation.

"EFTA countries gain market access to a major growth market. Our companies strive to diversify their supply chains while rendering them more resilient. India, in return, will attract more foreign investment from EFTA, which will ultimately translate into an increase in good jobs...All in all, the TEPA will allow us to make better use of our economic potential and create additional opportunities for both India and the EFTA States," Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, speaking on behalf of the EFTA Member States, said.