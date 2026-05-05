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India smartphone supplies to decline 10-12% in 2026, Vivo tops Q1 chart, says CMR

CyberMedia Research (CMR), VP-Industry Research Group, Prabhu Ram said India's 2026 smartphone market decline reflects a mix of structural cost pressures and cautious demand.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 12:47 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 12:47 IST
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