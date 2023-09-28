India spat spills over into boardroom of Canadian potash firm Karnalyte

By Jacob Lorinc

For even some of the smallest Canadian companies with ties to India, day-to-day business has been complicated by a worsening diplomatic feud between the two countries.

Karnalyte Resources Inc. abruptly canceled plans to meet with its Indian board members as the governments of Canada and India traded barbs over the killing of a Sikh leader on Canadian soil. The Saskatchewan-based potash firm counts two Indian executives and one Indian banker among its board members.