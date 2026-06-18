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India to allow import of 3.78 lakh UK cars at concessional duty in first 15 years of trade pact

This will benefit Indian manufacturers such as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki, among others.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsUnited KingdomTradeIndia-UK trade

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