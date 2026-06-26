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India to grow 6.6-6.8% in FY27; global energy market normalisation to aid growth, inflation: EY

It said India continues to demonstrate strong economic resilience despite external uncertainties, underpinned by robust domestic economic fundamentals and sustained private sector activity.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 13:06 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 13:06 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEconomyGDP

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