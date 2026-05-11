Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India to grow 6.6% in FY27; needs package on BoP front: SBI report

It also cautioned that the rapid, though infrequently incessant episodes of slide in rupee, coupled with extreme pangs of volatility, may dampen the confidence of investors.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2026, 09:55 IST
Business NewsIndiaSBI

Follow us on :

Follow Us