India to pitch for reforms in WTO’s appellate body

In the upcoming ministerial meeting to be held in Abu Dhabi next month India will pitch for reforms in the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) appellate body that has not been functioning since December 2019 due to the US decision to block appointments of new members to the body.
According to a senior government official, who is a part of the Indian negotiation team, India will press for a two-tier dispute resolution system at the WTO.
India’s stand is that the appellate body should be independent, rule-based and automatically binding. “The two-tier system should not be compromised. It is essential,” the official said.
The WTO appellate body is a sort of apex court for international trade. While countries can still file trade disputes at the WTO, a losing party can easily veto WTO rulings. The appellate body works as the second-tier of dispute resolution.
The US has blocked the functioning of the appellate body saying it has become synonymous with litigation, which is prolonged, expensive and contentious.
The 13th Ministerial Conference of the WTO is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from 26 to 29 February. The Ministerial Conference is the highest decision making body of the WTO.
According to the official, several developing countries like Indonesia and African countries support India’s stand on having a two-tier dispute resolution system at the WTO.
The WTO appellate body was established in 1995 with its seat in Geneva, Switzerland. “Currently, the appellate body is unable to review appeals given its ongoing vacancies. The term of the last sitting Appellate Body member expired on 30 November 2020,” as per information available on the WTO website.