Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India to receive same garment benefits as Bangladesh under US trade pact: Goyal

India to get concessional duty access for garments made using American yarn and cotton under India-US trade deal
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 10:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 10:55 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsBangladeshPiyush Goyal

Follow us on :

Follow Us