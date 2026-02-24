<p> India said on Tuesday it will divest an up to 4% stake in Indian Railway Finance Corp through an offer for sale on Wednesday.</p><p>The government currently owns an 86.36% stake in the financing arm of the Indian Railways.</p><p>The Indian government will sell 2% equity in the financier over the next two days, with an option to additionally sell another 2% based on investor response, Divestment Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.</p><p>The financing arm of the Indian Railways will sell the shares at a floor price of 104 rupees per share. The price represents an over 5% discount to the share closing price on Tuesday, according to its disclosure to stock exchanges.</p>.Exploring lending to non-railway projects : IRFC.<p>Bids will open for non-retail investors on February 25 and for retail investors on February 26.</p><p>Earlier this month, the government offloaded its 5% stake in state-run BHEL and garnered 44.6 billion rupees ($490.77 million).</p><p>In the ongoing financial year, India has raised 132 billion rupees through stake sales in state-run companies, according to government data. ($1 = 90.8770 Indian rupees) </p>