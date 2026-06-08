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India, UK talks progressing on resolving issues for trade pact implementation

India and the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meeting is expected to be held later this month in Britain.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 12:58 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsBritainUKTrade

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