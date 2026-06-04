India, US reaffirm commitment to conclude mutually beneficial trade pact

<p>New Delhi: India and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> have reaffirmed their commitment to conclude a mutually beneficial trade agreement that strengthens bilateral trade and economic ties, an official statement said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Chief negotiators of the two countries concluded the four-day talks (June 1-4) here.</p>.<p>"The engagements were marked by a spirit of cooperation and pragmatism, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial agreement that strengthens bilateral <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trade">trade</a> and economic ties," the commerce ministry said.</p>.'All major points have been settled': Piyush Goyal says India-US trade deal to reflect tariff changes.<p>The two teams held constructive and positive discussions across a wide range of issues, covering trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, economic security alignment and other areas of mutual interest, it said. </p>