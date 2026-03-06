India-US trade deal close to finish line, says Christopher Landau

<p>New Delhi: The proposed bilateral trade agreement between India and the US is close to the finish line, which would unlock huge economic potential for both countries, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Landau said the proposed deal would help expand trade flows and strengthen economic cooperation between the two democracies.</p>.<p>Landau’s remarks came amid continued uncertainty over the India-US bilateral trade agreement. Last month, India and the US announced a framework for an interim trade agreement. However, the US Supreme Court’s recent ruling that invalidated Trump’s tariffs, has added to the uncertainty over the deal.</p>.Unequal deal, uncertain outcomes.<p>Meanwhile, in another setback to US President Donald Trump’s administration, the US Supreme Court has ruled that the companies which paid the now-struck-down duties are entitled to refunds.</p>.<p>On the Trump administration’s “America First” policy, Landau said “America First” does not mean ‘America alone’. He claimed that cooperation of the US with other nations remains important, and national sovereignty remains the foundation of the international system.</p>.<p>Underlying the importance of reciprocity, he said the US would not make the same mistakes with India that it made with China two decades ago. </p>.<p>“India should understand that we will not make the same mistakes with India that we did with China 20 years ago. We are going to let you be able to develop all these markets and the next thing you know, you are beating us at many commercial things,” he said.</p>.<p>Landau implied that China’s economic growth in the past two decades was partly due to the previous US administrations. He emphasised that it would not be in the US’ interest to compete with another economy in the future of a similar scale or size as China’s.</p>