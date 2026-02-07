Menu
India-US trade deal gives tariff-free access to Harley bikes, no reprieve for Tesla

Under the deal, tariffs on traditional internal-combustion cars with engine capacity above 3,000 cc would fall ‌gradually to 30 per cent ‌over 10 years, an Indian government official said.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 16:34 IST
Published 07 February 2026, 16:34 IST
