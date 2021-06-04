India yet to decide on indemnity for local makers of Covid-19 shots

GoI yet to decide on indemnity for local vaccine makers

India has been inoculating people with vaccines produced locally by SII and Bharat Biotech

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jun 04 2021, 17:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 17:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Indian government is yet to decide on whether to offer legal protection to local manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines, Vinod Kumar Paul, a top adviser to the government, said on Friday.

India has been inoculating people with the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech, and it will commercially launch Russia's Sputnik V shots by mid-June.

