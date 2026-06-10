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Indian 10-year bond yield down 0.10% as tax relief fuels FPI buying

Money market experts attributed the easing yields on government securities to heavy inflows of Rs 11,026.331 crore in the last four days by foreign investors.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 10:33 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsBondsforeign investors

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