Indian aviation industry may cut losses by over 70-80% in FY24: ICRA

Meanwhile, passenger traffic that already rebounded in FY23 is expected to grow by another 8-13 per cent in the current financial year. In October FY24, Indian carriers reported ~28.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in international passenger traffic, which is ~25.4 per cent over pre-Covid levels (7M FY2020). With 20-22 per cent of the domestic aircraft grounded, a supply-demand gap was seen pushing up the prices, though ICRA insisted that the price rise in India was more rationalised than the global scene.