Indian economy to grow over 7% in FY23: Finance Secy

Indian economy to grow over 7% in FY23, says finance secretary

Commenting on the first quarter GDP growth rate of 13.5 per cent, he said the economy is 4 per cent above pre-Covid levels

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 31 2022, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 20:30 ist

Indian economy is on course for a 7-plus per cent growth rate in the current fiscal year, finance secretary T V Somanathan said on Wednesday.

Commenting on the first quarter GDP growth rate of 13.5 per cent, he said the economy is 4 per cent above pre-Covid levels.

Allaying concerns of high imports denting the fiscal architecture, he said the government was on course to meet the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP in the current fiscal ending March 31, 2023.

Also Read | India to grow at 7.4% in FY23, continue at same pace next year: Nirmala Sitharaman

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said GST collection for August is likely to remain in the range of Rs 1.42-1.43 lakh crore, signs of buoyancy in the economy.

Also, gross fixed capital formation grows 34.7 per cent during April-June, the highest in 10 years, he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

GDP
India News
Business News
Finance Ministry

What's Brewing

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Hardik jumps to 5th spot on T20I all-rounder rankings

Hardik jumps to 5th spot on T20I all-rounder rankings

Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

 