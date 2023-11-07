Indian firm, another lead by Indian-American among 5 winners of prestigious Earthshot Prize

According to the organisers, "Some 300,000 women smallholder farmers supported by S4S have recorded 10- 15 per cent increases in their profits, while the 2,000 female entrepreneurs they partner with have seen incomes double or even triple."

“Food waste, rural poverty and gender inequality are deeply intertwined challenges for the people of India. S4S’s innovative solution combines cutting-edge technology with the practical support and training needed to ensure women farmers can thrive and improve their livelihoods for themselves and their families.