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Indian IT faces AI reset: Top-5 firms post mixed FY26 amid macro headwinds

While TCS and Infosys signalled that the worst macro headwinds are receding, peers like HCLTech and Wipro flagged continued volatility and soft discretionary spending.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 12:27 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 12:27 IST
IndiaArtificial IntelligenceTCSWiproInfosysbusiness

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