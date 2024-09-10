Indian IT services industry will see a muted revenue growth of 4-6% in FY25: ICRA

Bengaluru: The Indian IT services industry is likely to register a muted revenue growth of 4-6 per cent, for the second consecutive in the financial year 2025 (FY25), according to ratings agency ICRA.

Its half yearly report on the industry, however, expects the sector’s operating profit margin (OPM) to remain healthy at approximately 22 per cent in FY25 with attrition levels stabilising in the near term after witnessing a significant decline.

Despite expectations of continued subdued growth, ICRA has maintained a stable outlook on the Indian IT services industry, led by a well-established business position, expectation of healthy earnings and cash flow generation, and strong balance sheets of the industry players.