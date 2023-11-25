Indian logistics is looking at 10x growth but no drivers in sight: Gati MD

Speaking to DH on the sidelines of the launch of the company’s 3.5 lakh square feet Surface Transhipment Centre and Distribution Warehouse at Mayasandra, near Bengaluru in Karnataka, he underscored the impending driver shortage facing the industry.

This struggle will remain if proactive steps are not taken towards improving drivers’ working conditions, quality of life and self-respect. He also pointed to the he lack of skilled employees in the industry and urged stakeholders to focus on training and certifying the bottom end of the pyramid/ last layer of the logistics ecosystem.