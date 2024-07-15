Indian MFs will grow to Rs 140-200 lakh crore in 7-10 years: Madhu Nair, Union MF CEO

The association of mutual funds with risk, does it still persist?

People generally don’t like volatility. There are instruments wherein your returns are guaranteed, unlike stock market where there is no fixed return. But we have seen that over longer periods of time, if you hold on to the equity market, and the right companies, then you get compounded returns, which meets inflation very handsomely. So yes, from a short term perspective, it is risky, but when you hold on to investments for a longer term, the risk is mitigated and people create wealth.