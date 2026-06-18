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Indian money in Swiss banks dips to CHF 3.25 billion; customer deposits up

The 2025 dip in total funds follows a sharp three-fold jump in 2024 to CHF 3.5 billion.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 13:05 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 13:05 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsSwiss Bank

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