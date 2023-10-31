Indian Oil Q2 net profit jumps to Rs 12,967 cr; half yr profit tops best-ever full-year earning

New Delhi: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday reported a return to profitability with a net profit of 12,967.32 crore in the three months to September 30 - more than half of its best-ever annual profit in just one quarter.

The net profit—which came on the back of a boost in refining and marketing margin—compared to a loss of Rs 272.35 crore in July-September 2022, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Besides robust refining margins, the profit was aided by a boost in marketing margins as a freeze on petrol and diesel price revision despite a fall in input crude oil prices helped recover losses incurred when rates were high last year.

Pre-tax earnings from the sale of petroleum products soared to Rs 17,755.95 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 104.04 crore in the same period last year.