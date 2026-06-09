Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Indian online buyers losing up to Rs 28,000 crore annually to dark patterns, hidden charges: Report

The survey found that 63 per cent of online payment users now experience hidden charges or drip pricing - where additional fees are revealed at the checkout stage.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 11:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2026, 11:15 IST
Business NewsE-CommerceConsumersOnline

Follow us on :

Follow Us