Indian Railway reports 13.54% jump in freight earning amid Covid-19

Despite Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Railways has said its freight revenue earning was 13.54% in September this year compared to the same month last year.

Freight loading increased to 102.12 million tonnes in September this year from 88.53 million tonnes in the same month last year, a jump of 15.35 %. Due to this, the Railways earned Rs 9,896.86 crore

in September this year, an increase of Rs 1,180.57 crore compared to last year’s earnings for the same month, the Railways said in a statement.

The increase in freight revenue is 13.54%, it said.

The freight basket for September this year included 42.89 million tonnes of coal, 13.53 million tonnes of iron ore, 6.3 million tonnes of foodgrains, 5.34 million tonnes of fertilizers, 6.05 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker), 3.85 million tonnes of clinker, and 3.52 million tonnes of mineral oil.

Earlier in the day, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said in a press briefing on Thursday that they were currently working on the National Rail Plan 2030.

According to preliminary studies, the Railways freight loading will be around 2,400 million tonnes by 2024 and by 2030, it will be around 3,200 million tonnes, he said.