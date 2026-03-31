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India's 1st Iranian oil cargo since 2019 headed to Gujarat coast

Indian refiners have been looking to purchase a few cargoes of Iranian oil on water following the recent sanctions waiver by Washington.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 16:12 IST
Business NewsGujaratIranOil

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