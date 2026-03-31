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India's 5G subscriber base to cross 1 billion by 2031: report

5G data traffic jumps by 70 per cent in 2025.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 15:48 IST
India NewsBusiness News5G

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