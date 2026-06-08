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India's auto retail sales rise 9.55% in May to record 25.31 lakh units: FADA

The retail sales performance reflects all-time best May for three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and tractors.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 05:18 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 05:18 IST
India NewsAutomobilesalesFADA

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