India's bond traders pin hopes on Reserve Bank of India support as auction nears

By Subhadip Sircar

The Reserve Bank of India is back in the spotlight ahead of the first sovereign bond auction since the government hiked its borrowing size by more than half last week.

Traders say expectations of the central bank’s support are being priced in as the administration is set to auction Rs 3,000 crore ($4 billion) of debt later on Friday.

Yields on the most traded 6.45% 2029 bond have fallen 11 basis points in the last two sessions after surging by the most in three years on Monday.

“Despite a sharp recovery in government bond prices post revision in the borrowing calendar, the success of primary market still hinges on RBI’s response,” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed income at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. “The market is speculating on all kind of possibilities of RBI’s response, ranging from indirect participation at auctions to open-market operations.”

The RBI has so far refrained from influencing bond auctions, preferring to largely buy treasury bills in the secondary market on the same day as new bill sales over the last four weeks. It likely desisted from buying again this week, leading to speculation that it may purchase bonds instead.

An RBI spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on whether the central bank would introduce measures to support the auction.

Borrowing Burden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government announced a 54% increase in borrowing to 12 trillion rupees last week and followed up with a 20 trillion rupees stimulus package on Tuesday to restart an economy reeling under the world’s strictest lockdown.

Details of the latest stimulus are still unfolding, and it’s not yet clear how much of additional borrowing it may entail.

“There’s expectation that RBI will pick up about Rs 5 lakh crore of the government borrowing in some form,” said Manish Wadhawan, founder at Serenity Macro Partners in Mumbai. “It may support about Rs 3 lakh crore of this via direct placements.”

The extra borrowing has also raised concerns of heavy supply in the 10-14 year part of the curve as issuance in that category now makes up half of the total borrowing, up from 36% previously.

Friday’s auction includes bonds maturing in 2024, 2033 and 2050. The 2033 bond already has Rs 1.1 lakh crore outstanding, close to the usual issuance cap of about 1.2 trillion rupees for individual bonds, raising market concerns that it may soon become illiquid.

Concerns about debt being on an unsustainable trajectory could still push up borrowing costs and cause financial conditions to tighten, Capital Economics said in a note.