India’s coffee exports set to cross $2 billion mark in FY26

<p>Bengaluru: India’s coffee exports are set to cross the $2 billion (little over Rs 18,000 crore) mark in value terms in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.</p>.<p>Despite global geopolitical challenges, green bean exports at the beginning of February touched $1.72 billion.<br>With another month and a half of the fiscal year left, it is expected that exports will overtake last year’s level, a top Coffee Board of India official said.</p>.<p>In the fiscal year ended March 2025, India’s coffee exports touched the $1.8 billion mark in value terms, a growth of 40% over the previous year’s level of $1.29 billion.</p>.<p>“Over the past four years, India’s coffee exports have consistently exceeded the $1 billion mark,” Kurma Rao M, CEO & Secretary, Coffee Board of India, said on Monday.</p>.<p>The coffee industry in India is primarily concentrated in the major coffee-growing states of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, which collectively account for 96% of the country’s total coffee production.<br />Karnataka accounts for 72% of India’s production of 2,80,275 metric tonnes (post-blossom estimate for 2025–26).</p>.Why the UAE is on students’ radar.<p>During the year 2024-25, India produced 3.63 lakh metric tonnes of coffee, of which 70% was exported. The domestic consumption stood at 95,000 metric tonnes in 2023, Rao said.</p>.<p>The top 5 export destinations for Indian coffee are Italy (18.09%), Germany (11.01%), Belgium (7.47%), the Russian Federation (5.28%), and the United Arab Emirates (5.09%).</p>.<p>The recently concluded India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) marks a key milestone in bilateral trade relations. The pact offers tariff advantages for Indian value-added coffees, particularly instant coffee.</p>.<p>The United Kingdom, which already accounts for 1.7% of India’s coffee exports, will now provide duty-free access for roast & ground and instant coffee, enabling Indian exporters to compete more effectively with suppliers from Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands.</p>.<p>The agreement establishes a robust foundation for increasing exports of value-added coffee products to the UK, according to a note issued by the Press Information Bureau.</p>.<p>India is also one of the major hubs for instant coffee production and exports, with value-added products accounting for nearly 38% of total coffee exports.</p>