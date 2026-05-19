India’s dark store density at 50 sq ft per 1k people, Bengaluru leads at 150

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru leads India in dark store space with 153 sq ft per 1,000 people, compared to the national average of 50 sq ft. The gap highlights Bengaluru’s high digital adoption and strong quick commerce penetration. Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Chennai range between 80–90 sq ft, indicating headroom for growth, according to ICICI Securities.</p><p>A dark store is a distribution centre that operates exclusively for online order fulfilment. All major e-commerce players are expanding their dark stores across the country, the report said. Initially concentrated in high-density metropolitan markets such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, the model has demonstrated strong operational viability in urban clusters with high order density and demand intensity.</p>.‘Quick commerce battle only getting tougher,’ says Swiggy CEO.<p>The report added that leading platforms have now scaled their networks to over 100 Tier-II and Tier-III cities, extending faster delivery services beyond metros. While Maharashtra has a dark store count of 405, Karnataka has 382 dark stores, followed by Tamil Nadu at 262.</p><p>Unlike traditional e-commerce, which operates through large fulfilment centres and 2–3-day delivery timelines, quick commerce is built on hyperlocal dark stores—strategically located micro-warehouses designed exclusively for online orders.</p><p>A Redseer report states that quick commerce commands a market share of 0.6 per cent in total retail and a penetration of 8.9 per cent in online retail in FY25. By FY30, penetration is expected to reach 30-33 per cent in online retail and 4 per cent in total retail, driving the quick commerce market size from Rs 5.3 lakh crore to Rs 6 lakh crore.</p><p>ICICI Securities, in its report, also pointed out that one of the most visible structural trends is the emergence of a dual-platform ecosystem combining dark stores and cloud kitchens. While dark stores are optimised for rapid delivery of groceries and daily essentials, cloud kitchens focus on freshly prepared, ready-to-eat meals.</p><p>"Increasingly, q-commerce players are integrating both models to unlock operational synergies and maximise asset utilisation. Single-brand and multi-brand cloud kitchen operators are setting up kitchen infrastructure within or adjacent to dark store networks, enabling faster fulfilment and leveraging existing delivery fleets. This convergence is reshaping urban consumption patterns, allowing platforms to serve both essential and food-service demand through a unified logistics backbone," it added.</p>