Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India’s dark store density at 50 sq ft per 1k people, Bengaluru leads at 150

A dark store is a distribution centre that operates exclusively for online order fulfilment.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 14:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2026, 14:39 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsE-Commercedark stores

Follow us on :

Follow Us