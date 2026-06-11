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India's economic growth rate to weaken at 6.6% in FY27 on slower investments, consumption: BMI

GDP growth in FY26 accelerated to 7.7 per cent from 7.1 per cent in FY25, supported by healthy consumption and robust investment activity.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 06:46 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 06:46 IST
Business NewsIndiaGDPBMI

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