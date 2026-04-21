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India's economy projected to grow at 6.4% this year: UN

Out of these 16.6 million jobs, 7.3 million were in China, 1.3 million in India and 2.5 million in the rest of Asia – 44%, 8% and 15% of the global total, respectively.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 06:18 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 06:18 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsUnited NationsEconomy

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