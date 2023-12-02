India's energy needs to double by end of decade, says Mukesh Ambani

"And to fuel this growth, the country will need enormous amounts of energy - clean, green energy that won't choke mother nature for the sake of human progress," he said. "In fact, India's energy requirement is set to double just by the end of this decade."

Ambani is pivoting its largest fossil-fuel-dominated conglomerate to clean energy, investing billions of dollars in building giga factories to produce new energy ecosystems as well as generate renewable energy, and produce green hydrogen.