India's export credibility under lens as Nepal, Japan curb mango imports

<p>Nepal recently imposed restrictions on the import of Indian mangoes, citing concerns over high-risk pests. Imports are now permitted subject to prescribed phytosanitary requirements, including mandatory hot-water treatment of mangoes at 48°C for one hour and certification that consignments are free from specified high-risk pests. </p>.<p>This comes close on the heels of Japan’s suspension of fresh Indian mango imports. Japan has long been a key market for premium Indian varieties such as Alphonso, Kesar, Langra and Banganapalli. The restrictions, announced at the start of the current export season, were attributed to deficiencies in fumigation and disinfection procedures at Vapour Heat Treatment (VHT) facilities used for mango exports. </p>.<p>The suspension has been imposed for an indefinite period. Japan had previously banned Indian mango imports in 1986 over similar concerns. The ban remained in place for two decades before being lifted in 2006. Since then, Indian mangoes have been exported to Japan for nearly 20 years without any major disruptions. </p>.Bengaluru’s backyard mango economy: How sharing fruit outlasts the instant-delivery boom.<p>Reacting to the Nepalese authorities’ decision, the Indian government said it would take up the matter through appropriate bilateral channels in accordance with the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Agreement on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures and the framework of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC). </p>.<p>"While Nepal has recently revised certain import conditions, including the requirement for Hot Water Treatment (HWT), India continues to facilitate exports in compliance with the prescribed requirements. At the same time, India has conveyed its concerns regarding the introduction of new phytosanitary measures without prior consultation,” the Union Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a statement.</p>.<p>While Nepal and Japan account for only a small share of India’s overall mango exports, the developments are a setback to the country’s reputation in international markets. </p>.<p>Mangoes are not an isolated case. Indian exports, particularly food products, dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals, have frequently faced restrictions, rejections and heightened scrutiny in overseas markets for quality controls. </p>.<p>The United States rejected over 25,000 Indian consignments in the past decade, as per the US Food and Drug Administration data. The number of Indian shipments refused by the US Food and Drug Administration surged to 5,737 in 2025 from an average of around 2,000 annually between 2017 and 2023. </p>.<p>Indian seafood exports have faced restrictions in European markets for several years. After nearly a decade of curbs, the 27-nation bloc European Union reopened its market to Indian seafood products last year. </p>.Retail inflation rises to 3.93% in May on higher food, fuel prices.<p>The move came at a crucial time, as the United States, the largest importer of Indian seafood, had imposed steep tariffs of more than 50%, creating significant trade barriers. </p>.<p>These episodes underscore the growing importance of robust quality assurance and certification systems in sustaining India’s export competitiveness. </p>.<p><strong>Layers of certification</strong></p>.<p>Key institutions involved in quality testing and certification in India include the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Export Inspection Council of India (EIC), the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). The Export (Quality Control and Inspection) Act, 1963 talks about compulsory quality control and pre-shipment inspection. The EIC was established in 1964 under this Act.</p>.<p>There has been an over three-fold increase in the number of testing facilities by the Export Inspection Council of India (EIC) in the past decade. The number of EIC-accredited labs increased to 78 in 2024-25 from 21 in 2013-14. The EIC claims that its certification system is recognised by major international regulatory bodies, including that of the European Union, USA, Australia, Turkey, Korea and Japan.</p>.<p>The BIS is responsible for formulating Indian standards and managing product certification schemes while the EIC oversees export quality control, notifies commodities subject to pre-shipment inspection, and certifies their compliance. The Quality Council of India (QCI) runs accreditation boards for testing labs and certification bodies.</p>.<p>India’s export testing and certification ecosystem is marked not by a shortage of agencies, but by fragmentation and duplication, which can impede rather than streamline shipments.</p>.<p>“India’s export quality assurance framework is anchored by robust, world-class regulatory and standards-setting bodies,” said S C Ralhan, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).</p>.Heat stress on agricultural workers to hit India's exports.<p>However, Ralhan also underlined the need for transitioning towards a unified system.</p>.<p>“While the framework has built a strong foundation, transitioning toward a unified, single-window clearance mechanism will completely eliminate overlapping requirements, drastically reducing time-to-market and unlocking a massive competitive edge for Indian exporters,” he said.</p>.<p>Ralhan claimed that the FIEO has been pushing for the “test once, certify once, accepted everywhere” philosophy. “Transitioning to risk-based compliance, digital documentation and robust Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) will turn India’s regulatory framework into a lean, mean, export-facilitating engine,” he added.</p>.<p>“Wherever there is a testing demand, it should be seamless and without any manual interventions,” said Pankaj Chadha, Chairman, Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India.</p>.<p>India has 17 export promotion councils. There is a dedicated promotion council for almost all the major sectors including engineering, electronics, telecom, pharmaceuticals, leather, plastic, toys, gems & jewellery and chemicals. Apart from these, there are also several bodies mandated to promote Indian exports.</p>.<p><strong>Vulnerability of small exporters</strong></p>.<p>Each certificate involves fees, documentation requirements, sample testing, transportation costs and administrative delays. Exporters often complain that obtaining approvals can take days or even weeks, particularly when multiple agencies are involved.</p>.<p>These costs are ultimately passed on to buyers through higher prices, reducing the competitiveness of Indian products in international markets. </p>.<p>Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the most vulnerable. A single rejected consignment can threaten the viability of a small exporter. Such rejections often entail unforeseen demurrage charges, return freight expenses and, in some cases, the complete loss of the shipment through destruction. </p>.<p>“Once a shipment fails the test, it is either destroyed there or you have the option to take it to some other ports, but you can’t take it back to India,” said Viren Marwaha, Director – sales and marketing at DRRK Foods, which exports rice. Marwaha said testing and certification for rice takes typically around 10 days. </p>.<p>Testing and certification requirements for advanced economies like the US and European countries are far more stringent than West Asia and the neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh.</p>.Prolonged West Asia war may impact delivery of over 5 lakh homes: Report.<p><strong>Trillion-dollar exports target</strong></p>.<p>Last month, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India aims to raise its combined exports of goods and services to $1 trillion in the current financial year and double that figure to $2 trillion over the next five years. </p>.<p>India’s overall exports stood at $863.11 billion in 2025-26. This included $441.78 billion worth of merchandise exports and $421.32 billion services exports. Despite a marginal year-on-year increase, goods exports in 2025-26 were lower than $451 billion recorded in 2022-23. </p>.<p>To reach the $1 trillion mark, India’s overall exports would need to grow by about 16–17% this year over the previous year. This is an ambitious target given export trends over the past five years and the persistence of geopolitical uncertainties. Goyal’s optimism is rooted in the expected implementation of a series of free trade agreements with advanced economies, including the UK and the European Union. </p>.<p>“Reforms in testing and certification are not just important, they are the force multipliers that will propel India toward its $1 trillion merchandise export target,” said Ralhan.</p>.<p>“In today’s quality-centric global value chains, premium market access is won through flawless compliance, absolute traceability, and sustainability certifications,” he added.</p>.<p>International trade increasingly operates on reputation-based trust. Countries such as New Zealand, Australia and several European nations have gradually moved towards systems in which regulatory oversight remains in place, but market credibility and third-party certification play a larger role. In these ecosystems, certification bodies compete on reputation; failure to uphold standards can result in a loss of both business and credibility. </p>.<p>India’s model, by contrast, remains heavily reliant on government-linked certification structures. The challenge is not a lack of regulation, but limited accountability. When quality lapses occur, the institutions that certified the shipment rarely face direct consequences. </p>.<p>Government agencies should focus on setting standards, monitoring compliance and enforcing penalties for violations, rather than carrying out multiple layers of inspection themselves. Such an approach could reduce duplication, lower compliance costs and create stronger incentives for certification agencies to maintain credibility. </p>.<p>It would align India more closely with global best practices, where credibility is driven by transparent accreditation and competitive certification systems rather than administrative controls. Such reforms will be critical to achieving India’s ambitious trillion-dollar export goals.</p>