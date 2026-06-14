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India's export credibility under lens as Nepal, Japan curb mango imports

While Nepal and Japan account for only a small share of India’s overall mango exports, the developments are a setback to the country’s reputation in international markets.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 20:29 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 20:29 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsSpecialsExport

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