India's exports decline 9.3% to $34.71 billion in August

New Delhi: India's merchandise exports in August declined 9.3 per cent to $34.71 billion from $38.28 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Imports increased by 3.3 per cent to $64.36 billion in August against $62.3 billion a year ago.

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during the month under review ballooned to $29.65 billion.