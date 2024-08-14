India's exports dip 1.2% to Rs 2.8L crore in July

New Delhi: India's merchandise exports in July dipped 1.2 per cent to $ 33.98 billion (Rs 2.85 lakh crore) from $34.39 billion (Rs 2.87 lakh crore) in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Wednesday.
Imports increased by about 7.45 per cent to $57.48 billion (Rs 4.82 lakh crore) in July against $53.49 billion (Rs 4.49 lakh crore) a year ago.
The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during the month under review stood at $23.5 billion (Rs 1.9 lakh crore).
Briefing media on data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that going by the current trend, the country's total exports of goods and services will cross last year's figure.
India's merchandise exports rose by 2.56 per cent to $35.2 billion (Rs 2.95 lakh crore) in June, even as the trade deficit widened to $20.98 billion (Rs 1.7 lakh crore).
Exports during April-July this fiscal increased 4.15 per cent to $144.12 billion (Rs 12 lakh crore), and imports grew 7.57 per cent to $229.7 billion (Rs 19.2 lakh crore).
Published 14 August 2024, 10:12 IST