Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India's exports dip 16% to $32.25 billion in July

Imports during the month also declined by 17 per cent to $52.92 billion from $63.77 billion in July 2022.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 10:11 IST

Follow Us

India's exports contracted by 15.88 per cent to $32.25 billion in July this year from $38.34 billion in the same month last year, the government data showed on Monday.

Imports during the month also declined by 17 per cent to $52.92 billion from $63.77 billion in July 2022.

During April-July this fiscal, the exports dipped by 14.5 per cent to $136.22 billion.

Imports during the period also declined by 13.79 per cent to $213.2 billion.

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthawal said that the global headwinds are still there. There is decline in exports and imports of several countries.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 August 2023, 10:11 IST)
Business NewsEconomy & Business

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT