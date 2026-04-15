<p>New Delhi: The country's merchandise exports dropped 7.44 per cent to $38.92 billion in March, according to government data released on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Imports too dipped by 6.51 per cent to $59.59 billion last year from $63.75 billion recorded in the year-ago month, reflecting disruptions in major trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz due to the conflict in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>.</p>.<p>The country's trade deficit stood at $20.67 billion during the month under review.</p>.<p>Briefing the media on the trade data, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the country's exports are doing well despite challenges.</p>.<p>He said the country's exports of goods and services rose 4.22 per cent to $860 billion during the 2025-26 financial year.</p>.Wholesale price inflation rises 3.88% in March on surge in crude rates.<p>The country's merchandise exports during April-March 2025-26 went up 1 per cent to $441.78 billion from $437.7 billion. Imports also increased to $774.98 billion during the period from $721.2 billion in 2024-25.</p>.<p>Services exports are estimated at $418.31 billion in 2025-26, the commerce secretary said.</p>.<p>Due to the war involving the US, Israel and Iran, which began on February 28, India's exports to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">Middle East </a>region fell 57.95 per cent in March, Agrawal said, adding that total imports from that region also declined by 51.64 per cent last month.</p>.<p>The commerce secretary also said that the free trade agreement between India and the UK may come into force next month. </p>