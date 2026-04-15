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India's exports drop 7.44% to $38.92 billion in March amid disruptions due to West Asia crisis

Imports too dipped by 6.51 per cent to $59.59 billion last year from $63.75 billion recorded in the year-ago month
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 10:33 IST
Business NewsExportsWest Asia

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