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India’s exports, imports fall sharply in March; trade deficit narrows

Iran conflict drags down shipments to West Asia by over 50 per cent.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 15:11 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 15:11 IST
Business NewsIndiaTradeImportsExportsWest Asiawar

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