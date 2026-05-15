<p>New Delhi: The country's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exports">exports</a> in April rose by 13.78 per cent to $43.56 billion despite global challenges, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Friday.</p>.<p>Imports grew 10 per cent year-on-year to $71.94 billion in April. Trade deficit during the month stood at $28.38 billion.</p>.<p>Agrawal said India's exports to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west%20asia">West Asia </a>declined 28 per cent to $4.16 billion last month as against $5.78 billion in April 2025.</p>.India's exports drop 7.44% to $38.92 billion in March amid disruptions due to West Asia crisis.<p>Imports from the region dipped 31.64 per cent to $10.47 billion in April from $15.32 billion in the year-ago period. </p>