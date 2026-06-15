India’s exports jump to a record high of $45.20 billion in May

<p>New Delhi: India's trade deficit declined marginally to $28.21 billion in May, as higher realisation from refined petroleum exports helped offset the elevated energy import bill amid disruption in supply chain due to West Asia conflict, official data showed on Monday.</p><p>The country’s merchandise exports surged to a record high of $45.20 billion in May, registering a growth of 18 per cent over the same month last year.</p>.US-Iran peace deal may help boost India's exports, stabilise rupee.<p>The robust outbound shipment number was driven by strong petroleum and engineering goods exports and a recovery in shipments to West Asia.</p><p>Merchandise imports also surged by 20.6 per cent to a seven-month high of $73.40 billion in May, primarily due to higher crude oil imports.</p><p>India's trade deficit declined marginally to $28.21 billion in May from $28.38 billion recorded in the previous month, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.</p><p>“The export numbers in May are one of the highest monthly trade performances despite geopolitical uncertainties,” said Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.</p><p>He said the US-Iran peace deal would positively impact India’s foreign trade in the coming months.</p><p>India’s overall exports (merchandise and services combined) jumped by 15.83 per cent to $81.96 billion in May. Total imports in May surged by 19.23 per cent year-on-year to $92.47 billion.</p><p>The cumulative exports (merchandise & services) during April-May 2026-27 is estimated at $162.69 billion, as compared to $141.89 billion in April-May 2025-26, registering growth of 14.66 per cent.</p>.Trump’s top trade negotiator to visit India as interim deal nears finish line.<p>S C Ralhan, President, FIEO, said that the strong growth in exports during the first two months of the current financial year was a highly encouraging sign for India's external sector.</p><p>Achieving over 16 per cent growth in merchandise exports and nearly 15 per cent growth in overall exports despite global uncertainties demonstrate the resilience, adaptability and competitiveness of Indian exporters, he added.</p><p>Ralhan noted that engineering goods, petroleum products, electronic goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, gems & jewellery, textiles, rice, cotton products and plastics continued to drive India's export growth during the period.</p><p>The value of total engineering shipments stood at $12.31 billion in May, up 24.48 per cent over $9.89 billion recorded in the same month last year.</p><p>Cumulatively, engineering exports during April-May period of financial year 2026-27 stood at $22.66 billion, a growth of 16.8 per cent over $19.40 billion in the corresponding period last year.</p><p>“The trend clearly shows adaptability of the engineering community to the dynamic external situation. Additionally, the government's timely support and trade facilitation measures have played a crucial role in ensuring the positive growth,” said Pankaj Chadha, Chairman, EEPC India.</p><p>“Going forward, several challenges remain even as a peace deal between the US and Iran has been announced. It is expected that it will take time for the deal to bear fruit considering the widespread disruption in the energy market and its ripple effect down the line,” Chadha added. </p>