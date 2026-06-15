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India’s exports jump to a record high of $45.20 billion in May

Trade deficit remains elevated as imports also soar
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:50 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsExports

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