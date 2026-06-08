India's exports rise 15% during April-May despite global economic uncertainties: Official

<p>New Delhi: The country's merchandise exports have recorded about 15 per cent growth during April-May 2026-27 despite global <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/economy">economic</a> uncertainties, a senior government official said on Monday.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/commerce">Commerce Ministry</a> will release the trade data for May on June 15.</p>.<p>"During the two months, exports are up by 15 per cent," the official said.</p>.India's exports in April up 13.78% to $43.56 billion .<p>Exports rose by 13.78 per cent to $43.56 billion in April, the highest monthly outbound shipments in more than four years, driven by petroleum products amid a surge in crude oil prices, but the trade deficit widened to a three-month high of $28.38 billion due to an uptick in imports. </p>