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India's exports rise 15% during April-May despite global economic uncertainties: Official

Exports rose by 13.78 per cent to $43.56 billion in April, the highest monthly outbound shipments in more than four years
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 13:02 IST
Business NewsIndiaCommerce ministryExports

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