India's exports up 18% to $45.2 billion in May

<p>New Delhi: The country's merchandise <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exports">exports</a> rose 18 per cent to $45.2 billion, according to the commerce ministry data.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imports">Imports</a>, too, grew 20.62 per cent to $73.41 billion in May, leaving a trade deficit of $28.21 billion.</p>.US-Iran peace deal may help boost India's exports, stabilise rupee.<p>India's merchandise exports rose to $88.91 billion during April-May 2026-27, marking a 16.09 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year.</p>.<p>India's exports to West Asia in May was marginally down at $5.30 billion against $5.38 billion in May 2025, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said.</p>