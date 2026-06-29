India’s external debt rises to $762.8 billion at end-March 2026: RBI

<p>Mumbai: India’s total external debt stood at $762.8 billion at the end of March 2026, registering an increase of $26.3 billion over the year-ago period, according to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">RBI </a>data released on Monday.</p>.<p>Valuation effect due to the appreciation of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dollar">US dollar</a> vis-à-vis the Indian rupee and other major currencies amounted to $24.6 billion, according to the data on 'India’s External Debt as at the end of March 2026'.</p>.<p>"Excluding the valuation effect, external debt would have increased by $51 billion instead of $26.3 billion at end-March 2026 over end-March 2025," the Reserve Bank of India said.</p>.India's forex reserves rise by $963 million to $672.587 billion: RBI data.<p>The central bank also said that the external debt to GDP ratio increased to 20.8 per cent at end-March 2026 from 19.8 per cent during the corresponding period a year ago.</p>.<p>At the end of March 2026, RBI said, long-term debt (with original maturity of above one year) stood at $613.5 billion, recording an increase of $11.6 billion over its level at end-March 2025.</p>.<p>"The share of short-term debt (with original maturity of up to one year) in total external debt increased to 19.6 per cent at end-March 2026 from 18.3 per cent at end-March 2025," it said.</p>.<p>Similarly, the ratio of short-term debt (original maturity) to foreign exchange reserves increased to 21.6 per cent at end-March 2026 from 20.1 per cent at end-March 2025.</p>.<p>US dollar-denominated debt remained the largest component of India’s external debt, with a share of 55.5 per cent at end-March 2026, followed by debt denominated in the Indian rupee (29.4 per cent), yen (6.4 per cent), SDR2 (4.3 per cent) and euro (3.7 per cent).</p>.<p>RBI further said outstanding debt of the general government decreased, while non-government debt increased at end-March 2026 over the level a year ago.</p>.<p>Loans remained the largest component of external debt, with a share of 34.7 per cent, followed by currency and deposits (22.3 per cent), trade credit and advances (19 per cent) and debt securities (16.1 per cent). </p>