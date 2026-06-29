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India’s external debt rises to $762.8 billion at end-March 2026: RBI

The central bank also said that the external debt to GDP ratio increased to 20.8 per cent at end-March 2026 from 19.8 per cent during the corresponding period a year ago.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 13:55 IST
India NewsEconomyRBIDebtbusiness

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