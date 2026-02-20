<p>Mumbai: India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forex">forex</a> reserves jumped USD 8.663 billion to hit a new all-time high of USD 725.727 billion in the week ended February 13, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">RBI</a> said on Friday.</p>.<p>The overall forex reserves dropped USD 6.711 billion to USD 717.064 billion in the previous reporting week ended February 6. The previous all-time high of USD 723.774 billion was touched in January.</p>.<p>For the week ended February 13, foreign <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/currency">currency</a> assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 3.55 billion to USD 573.603 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.</p>.Forex kitty jumps by USD 14.361 billion to new peak of USD 723.774 billion.<p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/foreign-exchange">foreign exchange</a> reserves.</p>.<p>Value of the gold reserves surged by USD 4.99 billion to USD 128.466 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p>.<p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 103 million to USD 18.924 billion, the apex bank added.</p>.<p>India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by USD 19 million to USD 4.734 billion in the reporting week, according to data. </p>